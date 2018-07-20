The 200th anniversary of the Royal St. John’s Regatta is just 12 days away. This year, the men’s champions will celebrate with a new trophy. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.