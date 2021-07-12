The Royal St. John’s Regatta will return this summer, but it won’t be the same as in past years.

The Regatta Committee announced Monday morning there will be races only. Because of public health restrictions, there will be no vendors, no concessions and no games of chance. Instead, there will be a virtual garden party.

The races are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, weather permitting, and the Regatta Day holiday will still be tied to the races going ahead, even though the public is not allowed to gather at Quidi Vidi Lake. The championship races will be televised on NTV.

Last year’s Regatta was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.