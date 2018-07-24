The Royal St. John’s Regatta is celebrating its 200th year and soon locally-made commemorative products will be available in the capital city. To honour the anniversary, The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has partnered with local businesses including the Newfoundland Chocolate Company and Yellow Belly Brewery. President Chris Neary says “these products will make great gifts and souvenirs for this year’s historic Regatta.” Among the items to be featured is the artwork of local artist Sailor Danny. Prints of his commemorative painting will be sold and the image will wrap a bar of milk chocolate with blueberries. A full series of regatta themed confections have been created by the Newfoundland Chocolate Company and ‘Up the Pond’ a new beer from Yellow Belly Brewery & Public House will be available on tap. The main sporting event is nearly a week away. Rowing races and regatta festivities will take place at Quidi Vidi Lake all-day on Wednesday, August 1st.

