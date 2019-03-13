New technology is making it easier for search and rescue teams to increase efficiency. Rovers Search and Rescue unveiled a new drone on Wednesday after it fundraised $70,000. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.