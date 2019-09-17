It’s a small section of road on the outskirts of town in Grand Falls-Windsor, but Grenfell Heights Extension has the worst driving conditions in town.

Cyril Farrell has been fighting for improvements here for three years, but has been getting nowhere thanks to an arrangement with the provincial government.

Though the street is within town limits, council says there was an arrangement for upgrading the province has failed to live up to.

