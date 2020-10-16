The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at Canadian Natural Resources Horizon Oil Sands site, located approximately 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site.

Rotational workers from the site who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate away from household members and call 811 to arrange for testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work outside Atlantic Canada in another Canadian province or territory that went into effect Wednesday, September 9, 2020, do not apply to workers at sites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (or signs of a fever, including chills, sweats, muscle aches, light headedness);

Cough;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Painful swallowing;

Runny nose;

Diarrhea;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unexplained loss of appetite; or,

Small red or purple spots on the hands and/or feet.

The department is also providing an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Canadian Natural Resources Albian Oil Sands site, located north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has informed the department that the outbreak at this site is over. The agency defines an outbreak as over, when two full incubation periods or 28 days, pass since the last reported case at the site.

While this outbreak is over, rotational workers are reminded to keep following the self-isolation guidelines in place.

People are reminded that COVID Alert is available for download free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. Public Health is encouraging people to download the app to help reduce the spread of the virus.