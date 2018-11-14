Picket lines are back up today at Canada Post’s main sorting station on Kenmount Road in St. John’s, as well as dozens of other locations across the province, in what may be an escalation to a full-fledged strike. Mail trucks are parked; and in this province and several others the mail is not moving today after CUP-W workers walked off the job in St. John’s for a second time.

Craig Dyer says they are there for the long haul. This week Canada Post said they are no longer able to meet delivery deadlines, rotating strikes began two weeks ago and there was hope that there would be progress in negotiations. Local CUP-W president says over the weekend talks broke down.

Dyer says rotating strikes are having an impact but say the union is stepping up activities. If this is the beginning of a full scale strike is yet to be seen, Dyer is taking his direction from the head office and doesnn’t know how long they will be off the job.