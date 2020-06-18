The City of St. John’s announces changes to some city services as COVID-19 restrictions in the province begin to loosen.

Please note the following updates:

Rotary ‘Sunshine’ Park beach is now open to the public. Physical distancing is required.

Picnic areas at City Parks are now open to the public.

Access St. John’s at City Hall is open to the public by appointment only. To book a phone appointment with a City representative contact Access St. John’s: call 311 or 754-CITY (2489) email access@stjohns.ca

Playgrounds, skate parks and hard surface courts remained closed in Alert Level 3.

Municipal outdoor sports fields in St. John’s are reopening on a case-by-case basis as ‘return to play’ documents for various sports organization are approved. During Alert Level 3 only skills and drills are permitted.

Outdoor pools, splash pads and recreation facilities remain closed, with further updates to be provided after the province moves to Alert Level 2.