The City of St. John’s announces changes to some city services as COVID-19 restrictions in the province begin to loosen.
Please note the following updates:
- Rotary ‘Sunshine’ Park beach is now open to the public. Physical distancing is required.
- Picnic areas at City Parks are now open to the public.
- Access St. John’s at City Hall is open to the public by appointment only. To book a phone appointment with a City representative contact Access St. John’s:
- call 311 or 754-CITY (2489)
- email access@stjohns.ca
- Playgrounds, skate parks and hard surface courts remained closed in Alert Level 3.
- Municipal outdoor sports fields in St. John’s are reopening on a case-by-case basis as ‘return to play’ documents for various sports organization are approved. During Alert Level 3 only skills and drills are permitted.
- Outdoor pools, splash pads and recreation facilities remain closed, with further updates to be provided after the province moves to Alert Level 2.
* the beach at Rotary Park is open
