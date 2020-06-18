SHARE

The City of St. John’s announces changes to some city services as COVID-19 restrictions in the province begin to loosen.

Please note the following updates:

  • Rotary ‘Sunshine’ Park beach is now open to the public. Physical distancing is required.
  • Picnic areas at City Parks are now open to the public.
  • Access St. John’s at City Hall is open to the public by appointment only. To book a phone appointment with a City representative contact Access St. John’s:
  • Playgrounds, skate parks and hard surface courts remained closed in Alert Level 3.
  • Municipal outdoor sports fields in St. John’s are reopening on a case-by-case basis as ‘return to play’ documents for various sports organization are approved. During Alert Level 3 only skills and drills are permitted.
  • Outdoor pools, splash pads and recreation facilities remain closed, with further updates to be provided after the province moves to Alert Level 2.

