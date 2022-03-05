Rosie Mullaley joined NTV as a general assignments reporter in February 2022 after working almost four decades with The Telegram newspaper in St. John’s. As an award-winning, veteran journalist, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she’s won awards for her court coverage with the province’s daily newspaper and has spent her career covering the news that shaped Newfoundland and Labrador. Rosie is also a musician and the proud mother of two wonderful boys.