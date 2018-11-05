A major building supplier is closing its doors in Newfoundland. Rona called workers to a meeting Sunday night to give them the bad news. Six stores are closing, but one store in Wabush is staying open. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.