He’s known as the man of a thousand songs, Ron Hynes was a master songwriter and performer – and now he is being recognized in a special way.

The late Ron Hynes will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Probably best known for his renowned composition of ‘Sonny’s Dream’, the six time East Coast Music award winner will be honored in a special ceremony during the 2020 ECMA’s show on Thursday April 30th at Mile One Centre.

Ron Hynes passed away in November 2015 – at the age of 64.