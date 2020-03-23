Archbishop Peter Hundt says Roman Catholic clergy will no longer preside at funeral liturgies in churches or funeral homes to guard against COVID-19.

In a statement released Monday, Hundt said clergy of the Archdiocese may preside at graveside prayer services with immediate family members of the deceased.

The archbishop acknowledged that these are extraordinary measures, but given the present circumstances and concerns regarding coronavirus, it was a prudent decision. Hundt also encouraged clergy to do all they can via telephone to help families struggling with the deaths of loved ones, and to assist them in the planning of liturgies at a later date when it is deemed safe to do so.