A single-vehicle crash in Galway on Saturday night sent at least two people to hospital. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck traveling on Beaumont Hamel Way lost contol, sliding into a drainage ditch. The truck then flipped onto its roof, causing significant damage to the vehicle. All three occupants of the truck were able to get out on their own. Paramedics took at least two people to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Roads in the area had turned slippery in plummeting temperatures following a mild day.