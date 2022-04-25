A woman was sent to hospital after a collision in Paradise shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, the vehicle left Burnaby Street, crossed McNamara Drive and Paradise Plaza parking lot before hitting the curb, which launched the car over a small river.

When the car hit the far side of the river bank, it rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the parking lot of Paradise Town Hall.

Rescue personnel had to use the jaws of life to free the driver and lone occupant. She has been taken to hospital with indeterminate injuries.