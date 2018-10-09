Two videos have been circulating social media with rodents scurrying around the Avalon Mall in St. John’s.

In a video posted late Monday night, what looks like multiple rats can be seen in the food court area.

While trying to enjoy a Saturday night movie at Cineplex in the Avalon Mall, this movie goer had some unwanted extra guests.

The video was posted on Saturday night along with the caption “I was excited for this movie until I had to focus on these disgusting little creatures for two hours.”

Well I was excited for this movie until I had to focus on these disgusting little creatures for two hours 🤢😬 Scotiabank Theatre St. John's Posted by Nicole Ashley on Saturday, October 6, 2018