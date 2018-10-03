A 33-year-old woman from Roddickton was killed last night when the vehicle she was driving went over an embankment. Rescue personal were called to the scene near the intersection of route 433 and 434 on the outskirts of Roddickton.

There were three people in the vehicle and. All were transported to hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The two other occupants were transported to St. Anthony hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are trying to determine if the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.