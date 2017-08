The RNC has issued a warning to young women in the capital city regarding a male soliciting sexual activity at a park in Metro. The Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit is investigating reports of a 30 year-old male approaching females in the area. The man is allegedly dishonest about his age in attempt to connect with the women.  Police are asking the public to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

