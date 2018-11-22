Police are warning parents of a large-scale party being planned in the east end of St. John’s for Friday night.

The RNC say the party is being referred to as “Project X” on social media. So far, investigators have learned that the party plans include hosting persons from the age of 14 to mid-20s and will involve alcohol, cannabis, illicit drugs and other dangerous and criminal activities.

The RNC is urging parents to talk to their teens to be aware of their activities and know what their teens’ social plans are. Police are also reminding the public that it is illegal to sell, serve, or otherwise provide alcohol or cannabis to any person under the age of 19. Additionally, there is a zero tolerance for alcohol or cannabis for any driver under the age of 22.

The RNC’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone who has any information in relation to this event to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.