RNC warn of East End St. John’s break-ins

The RNC is warning the public of a number of recent day time break and entries in the East end area of St. John’s.

Since Feb. 13 the RNC say there have been five residential break and entries in the area of Parsonage Drive, Fagan Drive, McCrae Street and Eastbourne Cresent.

Police say in each case entry has been gained through ground level windows and easily transportable items such as jewelry and cash has been reported stolen. In one instance the residents were home at the time of the invasion.

The RNC is reminding the public to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with any information on these break and entries or to report any suspicious activity.