A theft from a Liquor Store downtown has led to a slew of charges against one St. John’s woman. Just after 2pm on Friday, police received a call that a woman had stolen alcohol from a Liquor Store on Water Street and fled in a taxi. RNC officers tracked down the 30-year old woman in the Mundy Pond area and charged her with Theft Under $5000, Fraudulently Acquiring Taxi Services, Assault (on the taxi driver), Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Malicious Damage, and breach of court orders. She was held for court.