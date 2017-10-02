It is Mental Health Awareness Week, Today RNC Headquarters will give a presentation on the services provided by the province, educating the public on issues relevant to mental health while offering advocacy, social and emotional support to consumers. The RNC is committed to working with our community to raise awareness, eliminate stigma and end discrimination towards those living with mental health issues. They are proud to take part in 2017 Mental Health Awareness Week, October 1st to 7th.

Next week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. We will host an event at HQ on Oct 2 to promote #MIAW17. Let’s end the stigma of mental illness. — RNC (@RNC_PoliceNL) September 29, 2017