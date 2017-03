Over the lunch hour on Wednesday, police in Corner Brook stopped a driver with a long list of outstanding fines. Around 12:20, RNC Patrol Services conducted a traffic safety stop on Roan Street. While conducting an investigation, police found that the driver was suspended and owed over $4000 in fines. The vehicle was impounded and the male driver was charged with Driving While Suspended, Driving Without Insurance, Unregistered Vehicle, and Failure to Transfer Ownership.