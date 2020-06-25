Police are seeking witnesses as they investigate a transport truck rollover on a roundabout near Galway last week.

It happened June 19 at around 11:20 a.m. A transport truck and attached tanker rolled over on its passenger side in the roundabout. The driver, a 31-yea- old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Any witnesses and anyone with dash camera or CCTV footage in the area is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.