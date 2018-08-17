The RNC is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for an armed robbery at a bar in CBS on Sunday. The incident happened shortly before midnight when a lone male entered The Miegle Lounge and confronted the staff with a hammer. He then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries. Witnesses describe the man as 6 feet tall, slim, and wearing a black hoodie with Headrush written on the back and a baseball cap with a pink or red bill. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

