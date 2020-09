Police responded to a robbery at the credit union on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a man entered the bank and attempted to access the teller counter, he left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are searching for a male suspect, around six feet tall with a medium build, wearing a dark jacket, a face mask and a black ball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.