The RNC is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men responsible for an armed robbery at the Empire Avenue Esso Service Station on April 27th. One man approached the counter, presented a weapon, and demanded cash. He is described as 5’7″ with a slim build and a thin black mustache. The second man was wearing a St. Louis Blues toque, blue jeans, and grey sneakers. They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

