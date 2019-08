RNC are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing sixteen-year old. Jasmine Hall-Power was last seen on July 30th around 11am near Atlantic Place on Water Street in St. John’s. Jasmine has blue eyes, red hair which may be dyed black, and wears eyeglasses. She is described as roughly five foot six and 145 pounds. Police have concerns for her safety and well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

-Advertisement- [cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]