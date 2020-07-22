The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues to search for wanted person, Harry Glen Lee, in connection with a warrant for his arrest.

After an investigation in to an incident that occurred in the west end of St. John’s on June 20, a warrant of arrest was issued for 42-year-old Harry Lee.

Officers have had no luck locating Harry Lee at this stage in the investigation, and are asking for the publics help.

The RNC are asking anyone with information to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).