Police are searching for two missing female youth in the metro region, Stokesley Boland and Ryder Melville.

At approximately 11:00 am this Tuesday morning, the RNC received a missing person report in relation to two female youth in St. John’s. Stokesley Boland and Ryder Melville, both 12 years old from St. John’s, were reported to be missing from a residence in the east end of the city. The youth were last seen in the downtown area of St. John’s this morning.

The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the missing individuals, and request anyone who has information pertaining to their whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.