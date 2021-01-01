The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person Valerie Dwyer.

57-year-old Valerie Dwyer was reported missing to police after being last seen in the area of Snows Lane in St John’s on Dec. 31. Dwyer was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a blue Eddie Bauer winter coat with fur on the hood, and brown boots. She is described as being 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and she has light brown shoulder length hair with brown eyes.

Dwyer was last seen operating a grey 2019 Acura TLX (sedan) with NL Licence Plate JKA 409. The RNC has concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Valerie Dwyer is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.