The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Police Dog Services are currently searching for police service dog Edge.

At 4:30 p.m., Police Dog Services were called to assist members of Operational Patrol Services and Criminal Investigation Division in locating an individual in Paradise. Edge was deployed by his handler to pursue the individual as they fled. Members of Police Dog Services and Operational Patrol Services are currently searching the neighbourhood and wooded area of Picco Drive and Ashlen Crescent in Paradise for Edge.

The RNC Police Dog Services would like the public to be aware that Edge is a service dog and not to approach him. He is a black German shepherd with brown paws and is wearing his harness with reflective police markings and his lead. If anyone sees Edge please contact the RNC at (709) 729-8000 or call 911.