The RNC is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Miroslav Vucomanovic. Miro was last seen Saturday evening around 8pm in the area of Elizabeth Avenue East. He is described as slim, 6’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The RNC is concerned for his well-being and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

