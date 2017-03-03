RNC searching for missing person Kailee Nardini

Corner Brook police are searching for missing person Kailee Nardini. Nardini is 16 years old and was last seen in the area of Raymond Heights in Corner Brook at 3:22am on March 1st. She is described as 5’4″ and 135lbs with green eyes and long brown hair. Nardini was last seen wearing grey leggings, a black t-shirt with white letters, a green winter coat with fur around the hood, fur topped boots, and glasses. Anyone with any information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.