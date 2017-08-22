The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Giselle Keefe. 21-year old Keefe was last seen around the Health Science Centre at about 4pm on August 21st. She is described as being 5’8″ with green eyes, blonde hair past her shoulders, and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black pajama pants, and flip flops. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

