The RNC is seeking the public’s help in locating missing person Andrew Tucker. The 51-year old was last seen at his residence in St. John’s on June 7th. Police say he frequents the downtown area. He is described as 5’9″ tall with a slender build and dark brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time. The RNC has concerns for his well-being and anyone with information is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.

