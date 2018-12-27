The RNC is requesting the assistance of the public in locating Missing Person Miroslav ‘Miro’ Vukomanovic who was last seen in the evening on Saturday Dec. 22, in the area of Wexford St. in St. John’s.

He is described as having a slender build, 6’5” tall, weighing 175lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket and blue sneakers.

Police are concerned for Vukomanovic’s well-being and are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts please contact the RNC or Crimestoppers.