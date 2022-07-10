Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Gander man.

29-year old Brandon Tucker is described as 5’11”, 240lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark coloured t-shirt and black and white runners. Tucker was last seen on Friday morning.

The RCMP are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the missing individual, and request anyone who has information pertaining to their whereabouts contact the Gander RCMP or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.