Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Steven Norman of St. John’s.

The RNC received a missing persons report for 47 year-old Norman on Monday, Dec. 3.

He was last seen in the area of Stavanger Drive in St. John’s around 9:40 am Monday morning and last heard from by phone about 2 hours later.

Norman is described as approximately 5’7” and 180lbs. He was wearing a blue Helly Hansen jacket, a grey and white sweater, and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Norman is operating a black 2005 Saturn Ion, Newfoundland and Labrador plate # HWS 336.

Police are concerned for Norman’s well being and are asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call the RNC at 729-8000.