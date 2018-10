The RNC is seeking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Blaine Lambe.

Lambe was last seen on Thursday Oct. 4, in the area of Paradise Road in Parade, NL around 9:30 pm.

He was last seen wearing light grey jeans and a light blue t-shirt covered in paint. Lambe is described as being 5’8, 210 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blaine Lambe is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.