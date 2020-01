The RNC is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Missing Person Cassidy Lewis.

Cassidy is 14 years old and was last seen on December 30, at approximately 6:47 p.m. at the Domino’s on Freshwater Road in St. John’s.

When last seen Cassidy was wearing Black pants, Black hoodie, Red Air Jordan hat with gold logo, White sneakers.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking that anyone with information on Cassidy’s whereabouts to please contact the RNC or Crimestoppers.