Monday morning, just after midnight, while dealing with an incident involving a man in Pouch Cove armed with a gun, an officer fire his weapon. The police officer did not hit the man but police are calling for an outside review. Police Chief Joe Boland says he has requested that the Department of Justice and Public Safety engage an external agency to conduct an investigation into this incident.

At the time of the shooting a crisis negotiator, K-9 and the Tactics and Rescue Unit were dispatched to the area. Police say the man’s actions constituted a threat to public safety. Following the incident, police were able to take the man into custody using a less-lethal option. The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was conveyed to hospital for a medical assessment prior to being taken to the city lock-up in St. John’s.

The man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

“I have requested that the Department of Justice and Public Safety engage an external agency to conduct an investigation into this incident,” says Chief Boland. “As this matter will be investigated by an external agency, I cannot provide further comment at this time. Media inquiries can be directed to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.”