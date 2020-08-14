The RNC are continuing to restrict access to the area of Cowperthwaite Court. The situation is contained to the immediate are of Cowperthwaite Court.
Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes and others are asked to remain away from the area for the time being.
⚠️ PUBLIC ADVISORY ⚠️
The RNC are currently responding to an incident at Cowperthwaite Court in St.John's.
Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes and others are asked to remain away from the area for the time being.
Updates to follow
— Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) August 14, 2020
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-