The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying one man involved in an aggravated assault early Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 4:00am at the intersection of George Street and Adelaide Street, where three people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Investigators are looking for a man in his early 20s with short dark hair and facial scruff. At the time, he was wearing a dark grey and black jacket, dark shoes, jeans and a white t-shirt. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.