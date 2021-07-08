Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a homicide in the Waterford Valley area of St. John’s.

A man was found dead near a walking trail on May 30. Police have identified him as 68-year-old Michael King of St. John’s. After consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the RNC is investigating King’s death as a homicide.

Investigators are seeking information on four vehicles that were seen on the parking lot at the rear of the Waterford Hospital near the beginning of the trail which travels toward Topsail Road.

The Vehicles in question, and times they were seen, are as follows:

May 29, 2021, 4:39-4:48 pm, dark SUV

May 30, 2021, 12:38-12:42 pm, red Jeep (Wrangler style)

May 30, 2021, 3:32-3:34 pm, dark SUV

May 30, 2021, 8:22-8:30 pm, light coloured hatchback style sedan

The RNC asks that anyone with information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.