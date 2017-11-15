The RNC announced through a statement shortly before midnight on Tuesday that they are investigating a homicide following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday in St. John’s. Around 8:20am on Saturday, police responded to the area of O’Brien Farm on Oxen Pond Road. Yesterday afternoon, an autopsy concluded that the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as 36-year old Victoria Head of St. John’s.

While the body of Victoria Head was discovered on Oxen Pond Road, it has not been determined if that is the area where the homicide took place. It is believed that she was last seen around Queen’s Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Investigators believe that Victoria worked in the sex trade, which may be connected to her murder. While there is no evidence that the public is at risk, police are asking those who work in the sex trade to be extra careful. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.