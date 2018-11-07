The RNC is investigating two separate break and entries at Arthur James, located inside of Coleman’s Groceries on Newfoundland Drive.

The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 29 around 1 am, and the second on Friday, Nov. 2 around 2 am. Police say the same man and woman are responsible for both break and entries.

In both cases the pair can be seen backing into the building in a black jeep, and using a tool to smash the window out. They leave the building with sportswear and outerwear.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).