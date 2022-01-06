RNC police dog Avalon tracked down an alleged thief in St. John’s Wednesday night.

A patrol officer saw a person removing wheels from a commercial parking lot on Logy Bay Road around 10:30 p.m. The suspect fled on foot when the officer investigated.

The officer called for support from police dog services. Service dog Avalon tracked the suspect within minutes and officers took the person into custody.

A 38-year-old St. John’s man has been charged with theft under $5,000. He was released to appear in provincial court at a later date.

The RNC asks that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.