Vehicle and pedestrian traffic near Quidi Vidi will be impacted today due to Operation Cliffhanger – a search and rescue exercise.

Just after 9am on Thursday morning members of the RNC along with the ROVERS, Eastern Health, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, Canadian Coast Guard, Cougar Helicopters, Universal Helicopters, and Civil Air Search & Rescue Association will be involved in the exercise.

The exercise will include helicopters, small aircraft’s and staged emergency rescues water from the cliffs at Cuckhold’s Cove in Quidi Vidi.