Police are investigating after an RNC officer was injured in downtown St. John’s on Wednesday.

The officer sustained the injuries while making an arrest. They were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody and will appear in provincial court.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this incident and is requesting anyone who has information pertaining to this or any CCTV in the area to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.