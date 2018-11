The RNC in Corner Brook have shot and killed a man.

It is reported the on duty police officer responded to a call at a home in the community at 11:30 pm last night on Carriage Lane.

In a brief statement issued early this morning police say the officer was responding to a criminal complaint, and that’s when they discharged their weapon.

Corner Brook RNC remain at the scene on Carriage Lane and more information will be made available later today.